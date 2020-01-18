TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -1.75

News headlines about TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR earned a news impact score of -1.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the energy company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $500.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TUWOY. Barclays lowered TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HSBC lowered TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.50.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

