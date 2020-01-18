UBS Group Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €4.10 Price Target

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) received a €4.10 ($4.77) price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.85 ($4.48) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.30) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.90 ($3.37) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €4.32 ($5.02).

Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 12-month high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

