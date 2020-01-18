UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group (LON:ADM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADM. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,542 ($33.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,288 ($30.10) to GBX 2,356 ($30.99) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Admiral Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,128 ($27.99).

Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,330 ($30.65) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,241.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,981 ($26.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,332 ($30.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87.

In other news, insider Andy Crossley acquired 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,109 ($27.74) per share, with a total value of £19,887.87 ($26,161.37).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

