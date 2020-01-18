Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stake Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,417 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,330 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 190.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,017,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $448,670,000 after buying an additional 1,978,467 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,287,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,869,000 after purchasing an additional 154,619 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 37.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,982 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $139,496,000 after purchasing an additional 293,589 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 6.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 778,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,739,000 after purchasing an additional 47,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 8.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 722,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,486,000 after purchasing an additional 58,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.21.

UHS stock opened at $145.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.77 and a 1-year high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,238 shares in the company, valued at $37,504,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the transaction, the president now owns 186,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

