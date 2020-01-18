Urban Outfitters Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 20,154 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,754% compared to the average volume of 523 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $26.93 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 228.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 37.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on URBN. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

