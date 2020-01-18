ValuEngine Lowers Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) to Sell

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.20 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $24.02.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $352.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.87 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,950,000 after purchasing an additional 538,363 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,600.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 303,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 285,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,902,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,387,000 after purchasing an additional 527,447 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

