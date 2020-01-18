Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VAR1. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on shares of Varta and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of ETR:VAR1 opened at €91.70 ($106.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.94. Varta has a 1-year low of €25.92 ($30.14) and a 1-year high of €128.00 ($148.84). The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €112.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €88.96.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

