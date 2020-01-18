Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Veeva Systems earned a news sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Veeva Systems' analysis:

VEEV opened at $148.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.05. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $102.55 and a 1 year high of $176.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.28.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $429,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $90,064.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,957.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,752 shares of company stock valued at $5,607,902. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

