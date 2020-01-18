VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 85,131 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in VF were worth $10,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of VF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,203,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $641,072,000 after purchasing an additional 69,219 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of VF by 153.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,804,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of VF by 11.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,752,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,118,000 after acquiring an additional 173,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,723,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,590,000 after acquiring an additional 284,153 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VF by 825.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,833 shares during the period.

VF stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.39. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. VF’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of VF from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered shares of VF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.77.

In other VF news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $1,772,045.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

