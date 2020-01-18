Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lessened by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,526 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 3.2% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V stock opened at $204.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.59. The company has a market capitalization of $403.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $204.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Visa from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

