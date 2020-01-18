Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.02

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.02 and last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 6632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

In related news, Director Ziv Shoshani sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,325.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Cody acquired 2,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,542.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,517,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,583,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 161.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 99,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 61,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 67.5% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 16,816 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

