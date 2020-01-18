Visteon (NYSE:VC) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Visteon (NYSE:VC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $104.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $106.00.

VC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Visteon from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price target on Visteon and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Visteon from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.31.

NYSE:VC opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. Visteon has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.60.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 4,451 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.87, for a total transaction of $426,717.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sunil K. Bilolikar sold 1,870 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total value of $181,894.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,283.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,635,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,535,000 after acquiring an additional 672,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,204,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $187,725,000 after acquiring an additional 635,794 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,588,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,726 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 20,099.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,972,000 after acquiring an additional 543,085 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 357,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the period.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

