Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.17.

Several brokerages have commented on WTRH. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Waitr from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark set a $5.00 price target on shares of Waitr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waitr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRH opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Waitr has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.19.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). Waitr had a negative return on equity of 48.18% and a negative net margin of 168.78%. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Waitr will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Waitr by 2,612.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,009 shares during the period. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

