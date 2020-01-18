Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.18.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $144.33 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $260.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

