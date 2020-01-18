Watchstone Group (LON:WTG) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Watchstone Group PLC (LON:WTG) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 141.66 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 142.50 ($1.87), 2,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 21,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142 ($1.87).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. The company has a market capitalization of $66.76 million and a P/E ratio of -2.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 142.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 112.75.

Watchstone Group Company Profile (LON:WTG)

Watchstone Group plc provides technology solutions to the insurance, automotive, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ingenie and Healthcare Services. It owns and operates physical rehabilitation clinics; and offers InnoCare, a clinic management software platform, as well as provides call center and customer service operation services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Watchstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watchstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.