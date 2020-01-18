WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WDFC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WD-40 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of WD-40 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of WD-40 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

WD-40 stock opened at $193.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $153.91 and a 1 year high of $199.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.73.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 621.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 33,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1,508.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 10,125.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

