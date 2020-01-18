Wedbush Comments on Skechers USA Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Skechers USA in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.23. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SKX. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.86.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Skechers USA has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKX. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 271.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 1,270.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the second quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the third quarter valued at $212,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $37,110.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $3,369,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,051 shares of company stock worth $7,239,743 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

