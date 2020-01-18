Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, LiveTradingNews reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zelman & Associates raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Redfin from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $23.00 target price on Redfin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson raised Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Get Redfin alerts:

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $23.52 on Thursday. Redfin has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $238.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $91,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 231,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,964.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,130 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Redfin during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 28.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.