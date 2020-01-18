Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Position Decreased by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.8% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 15.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 31,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock opened at $86.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.96. Welltower Inc has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $93.17.

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

