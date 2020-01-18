William Hill (LON:WMH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of William Hill (LON:WMH) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 258 ($3.39) target price on the gambling company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut William Hill to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on William Hill in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a sector performer rating and a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. William Hill has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 220.62 ($2.90).

Shares of WMH stock opened at GBX 182.25 ($2.40) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 181.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 176.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 65.09. William Hill has a 1 year low of GBX 128.45 ($1.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67.

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

