Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) vs. Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Head to Head Contrast

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) and Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.5% of Workday shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Workday shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Marin Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Workday and Marin Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday -13.29% -11.63% -4.23% Marin Software N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Workday and Marin Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday $2.82 billion 14.76 -$418.26 million ($1.22) -148.41 Marin Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Marin Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Workday.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Workday and Marin Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workday 3 11 20 0 2.50 Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Workday presently has a consensus target price of $208.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.25%. Given Workday’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Workday is more favorable than Marin Software.

Summary

Workday beats Marin Software on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning, as well as other HCM solutions, such as Workday Recruiting, Time Tracking, Payroll, and Learning. In addition, the company offers business planning, analytics, and other solutions, including Insights Business Planning Cloud, a solution with built-in intelligence for finance, human resource, and sales teams; Workday Prism Analytics that enables customers to bring together various data with analytics tools for financial and people analytics to make business decisions; Workday Student, a student and faculty lifecycle information system to help colleges and universities; and Workday Data-as-a-Service that provides data to customers to enable informed decision-making. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display advertising channels. The company's platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers; and Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as advertisement servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. It also provides Marin Enterprise that provides digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising; and Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

