Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,220 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WKP. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Workspace Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,119.50 ($14.73).

WKP stock opened at GBX 1,171 ($15.40) on Thursday. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,239 ($16.30). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,162.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 991.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.78.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

