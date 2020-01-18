Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $152.17

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $152.17 and last traded at $151.65, with a volume of 84218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.03.

Several research firms have commented on WYNN. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.12%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,152.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.47, for a total transaction of $3,061,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,858,394.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,515,688. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,408 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

