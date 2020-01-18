XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Trading Up 10.5%

XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares were up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63, approximately 6,564 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 95,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 41.89% and a negative return on equity of 213.54%. The company had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XpresSpa Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.78% of XpresSpa Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

