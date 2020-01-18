Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) SVP Sells $92,089.20 in Stock

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kenneth Napolitano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $375,450.00.

XYL opened at $83.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. Xylem Inc has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cfra downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,533,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,192,000 after purchasing an additional 126,027 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Xylem by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,450,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,343,000 after purchasing an additional 282,822 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Xylem by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,052,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,966,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,505,000 after purchasing an additional 211,944 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 787,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,669,000 after acquiring an additional 104,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

