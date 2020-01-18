Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Receiving Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) have been trending extremely negative on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Yamaha earned a daily sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS YAMCY opened at $54.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.27. Yamaha has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $57.84.

Yamaha Corporation engages in musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. The company offers pianos; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

