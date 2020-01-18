Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $12,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,781,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,233,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,614,485,000 after purchasing an additional 257,270 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,594,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $294,247,000 after purchasing an additional 154,301 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,411,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,827,000 after purchasing an additional 197,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14,945.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $105.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.36. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.52 and a 1 year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.24.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

