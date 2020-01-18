Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IMPINJ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). IMPINJ posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that IMPINJ will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IMPINJ.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

In other IMPINJ news, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $120,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $332,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,193,784.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,448 in the last three months. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in IMPINJ by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,269,000 after purchasing an additional 300,788 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in IMPINJ by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 796,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 304,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IMPINJ by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 132,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IMPINJ by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 180,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IMPINJ by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 130,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMPINJ stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. IMPINJ has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $40.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.90.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

