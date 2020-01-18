Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Pan American Silver posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.25. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $352.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $24.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,054,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 174,031 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $6,707,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 400.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,250,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

