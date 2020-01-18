Zacks: Analysts Expect PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Brokerages expect PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to report $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. PennantPark Investment posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

In other news, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 16,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $98,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,339.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 515.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth $67,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth $77,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth $159,000. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $447.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

