Zacks: CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $35.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CNB Financial an industry rank of 176 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCNE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in CNB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CNB Financial by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 44.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCNE opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.60. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $33.78.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.52 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

