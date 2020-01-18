Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) to Sell

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Get Lovesac alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $46.79.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $254,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,170.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 14,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $208,079.40. Insiders have bought 43,776 shares of company stock valued at $600,104 over the last quarter. Insiders own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 196.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter worth $851,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 193.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 15,291 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter worth $1,479,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter worth $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lovesac (LOVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.