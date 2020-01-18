Zacks Investment Research Lowers OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) to Strong Sell

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMRON Corporation is engaged in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment and systems. It operates in six segments: Industrial Automation Business, Electronic Components Business, Automotive Electronic Components Business, Social Systems Business, Healthcare Business and Business Development Group and Other Businesses. OMRON provides control components and systems, electronic components for consumer appliances, telecommunications equipment, mobile telephones, amusement devices, and office automation equipment, card authorization terminals, railway infrastructure systems, solar power conditioner equipments, computer peripheral equipments, MEMS microphone chips, and LCD backlights. It provides products and services in a variety of fields including industrial automation, electronic components, automotive electronics, social systems such as ticket gate machines and traffic control and healthcare. OMRON Corporation is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of OMRON stock opened at $58.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.08. OMRON has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OMRON stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of OMRON Corp (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.25% of OMRON worth $28,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corporation manufactures and sells automation components, equipment, and systems worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers programmable and motion controllers, sensing and safety devices, inspection systems, industrial robots, precision laser processing equipment, and control devices for manufacturing industry.

