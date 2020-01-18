Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALNA. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of ALNA stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $62.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.73. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $9.24.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 158,908 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

