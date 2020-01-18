Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) to “Hold”

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ:IZEA opened at $0.28 on Thursday. IZEA Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.64.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%. The company had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 184,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of IZEA Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IZEA Worldwide (IZEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.