Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) to “Strong-Buy”

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

KLIC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $27.63 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,667 shares in the company, valued at $650,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 124,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 43,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

