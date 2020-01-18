Zacks: Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $26.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.58 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Summit Financial Group an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMMF shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ SMMF opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $317.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $27.83.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hawse III sold 2,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $78,822.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert S. Tissue sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $33,920.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,562.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $220,118. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

