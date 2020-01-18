Zumiez’s (ZUMZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZUMZ. DA Davidson restated a positive rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.43.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $895.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $264.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zumiez will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,653,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,590,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $139,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,231 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,473 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,099 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,645 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,746 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.