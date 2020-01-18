Zymeworks’ (ZYME) Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Zymeworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.33.

ZYME opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. Zymeworks has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $49.29. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 6.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 25.72% and a negative net margin of 112.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zymeworks by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

