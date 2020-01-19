10,000 Shares in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Acquired by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $100.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 127.60 and a beta of 1.35.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WWE shares. Guggenheim set a $85.00 target price on World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. FBN Securities upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research set a $97.00 target price on World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.63.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

