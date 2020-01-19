$102.13 Million in Sales Expected for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) to report sales of $102.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.40 million. Neogen posted sales of $97.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Neogen will report full-year sales of $425.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $424.30 million to $426.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $450.13 million, with estimates ranging from $447.50 million to $453.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Neogen.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on NEOG shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Neogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $161,525.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $833,533.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $559,359.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,544.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,650 shares of company stock worth $14,512,052. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 20.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neogen during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 86.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Neogen by 2.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEOG opened at $71.28 on Friday. Neogen has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $79.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

