136 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Purchased by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $205.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $161.72 and a 12-month high of $207.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

