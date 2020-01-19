$192.96 Million in Sales Expected for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) will report $192.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190.10 million and the highest is $195.68 million. Mercury Systems reported sales of $159.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year sales of $787.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $782.40 million to $793.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $878.95 million, with estimates ranging from $837.20 million to $959.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $925,750.00. Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $256,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,865 shares in the company, valued at $19,003,279.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $2,069,498. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,311,000 after purchasing an additional 889,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,510,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 696,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 231.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,673,000 after purchasing an additional 919,854 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2,103.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 484,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after purchasing an additional 462,890 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRCY opened at $75.38 on Friday. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

