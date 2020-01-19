304 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Acquired by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Jentner Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG opened at $97.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.05. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $72.03 and a twelve month high of $97.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

