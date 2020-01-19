30,750 Shares in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Acquired by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Investors by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Investors by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Federated Investors by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $916,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Investors by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,398,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,464,000 after acquiring an additional 28,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FII opened at $33.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $32.79. Federated Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $340.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FII. ValuEngine lowered Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Federated Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

In other Federated Investors news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $40,586.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,737.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $197,432.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,854 shares of company stock worth $2,820,225 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

