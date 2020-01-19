$316.83 Million in Sales Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will announce $316.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $314.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $319.00 million. OSI Systems posted sales of $303.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $290.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.26 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 15.64%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $119.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

OSIS opened at $100.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $73.06 and a twelve month high of $117.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other news, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $187,689.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,765.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 30,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $2,942,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,459 shares in the company, valued at $48,782,130.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,341 shares of company stock worth $7,835,505 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 407.7% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,198,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

