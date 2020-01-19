$32.50 Million in Sales Expected for Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to report $32.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings. Camtek posted sales of $33.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year sales of $133.30 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $140.35 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $140.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Camtek had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAMT shares. BidaskClub raised Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 2,267.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 178,044 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 102,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 29,968 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $12.48 on Friday. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

