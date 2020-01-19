3,380 Shares in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DALI. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF alerts:

Shares of DALI stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DALI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.