349 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Bought by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,181,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,776,000 after purchasing an additional 75,792 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Paychex by 12.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,756,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,150,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Paychex by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,011,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,567,000 after purchasing an additional 348,285 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,481,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,652,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $88.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.98. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,296 shares of company stock valued at $6,955,834. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

