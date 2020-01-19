$4.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) to announce $4.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.22 billion. Becton Dickinson and posted sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will report full year sales of $18.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.99 billion to $18.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.89 billion to $19.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Becton Dickinson and.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Barclays downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.70.

NYSE:BDX opened at $277.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.35. Becton Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $221.47 and a twelve month high of $279.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $9,051,257.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,989,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,650,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 7.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

